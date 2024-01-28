Ngong Vet Farm dispute escalates

A standoff between locals over Ngong Vet Farm continues to escalate after residents of Kajiado North sub-County remained adamant that the land should be used for public utilities and resisted its sub-division.

The state-owned land measuring 1,565 acres has been a bone of contention between the neighbouring constituencies of Kajiado North and Kajiado West.

A section of the Kajiado West constituency wants the state to return the land to them instead for individual subdivision, claiming they donated the land for government use. The land was used by the government for cattle breeding in the 1950s before the project collapsed.

During a heated public participation held at Ngong, Kajiado North Constituency offices on Friday, locals maintained that the land should be used for public amenities and projects. Emotions ran high as elders recounted the history of the disputed land.

Affordable housing, a transport hub, a technical college, a hospital and a Huduma centre are among the projects the locals want built on the land.

Former Councillors Association chairman John Kaurai said subdividing the land was tantamount to destroying the lives of future generations.

"We are opposed to any subdivision, we want the land to be used for public amenities and not for individual benefit, we will protect this land," said Mr Kaurai.

Mr Andrew Nangurai said documentation showed the land belonged to the Kaputiei Maasai clan before colonisation, throwing cold water on the Keekonyokie clan's claim.

"We have relevant documents from government offices showing that the land belongs to the Kaputiei people and we have submitted them to the relevant bodies, including a petition to the National Assembly, and they are factual," Mr Nangurai said.

Trouble started a month ago when the government began construction of the Sh1.2 billion Ngong Riruta railway line, which will cut through part of the land.

The 12.4km railway line is expected to ease traffic congestion in Ngong-Nairobi and is expected to be used by at least 10,000 passengers a day upon completion.

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo insists that the land will not be subdivided and that no government or public project planned for the land will be stopped.

"We are sorry for the leaders who are pushing for the subdivision of the land, it won't happen, apart from the railway line, the locals have proposed several other public projects," said Mr Ngogoyo, who urged Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia to desist from inciting his constituents as the land is in Kajiado North constituency.

Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki said leaders should refrain from politicising land issues and respect land boundaries.