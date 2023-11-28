Newborn baby rescued from pit latrine in Kitengela

A newborn baby girl was rescued by members of the public from a pit latrine in a residential area in Kitengela town on Tuesday morning.

According to neighbours in the semi-permanent residential plots, they heard the cries of a newborn baby from the latrine, causing panic in the entire plot.

Ms Marcerine Onyango told Nation.Africa that she was shocked to hear the cries of a baby from the latrine and immediately alerted the neighbours. She said that none of her neighbours was pregnant, pointing to the possibility of an outsider dumping the baby in the pit latrine.

"As soon as I entered the pit latrine, I heard a baby crying before alerting my neighbours," said Ms Onyango.

It took 30 minutes for a male Good Samaritan to retrieve the baby from the pit latrine, which was almost full.

The baby was wrapped in a warm lesso before being rushed to Kitengela Sub County Hospital where she is out of danger.

"She was lucky and is currently out of danger," said a nurse who attended to her.

The incident has been condemned by members of the public, who have advised women to consider giving up their new babies for adoption instead of killing them.

"It is an inhumane act, there are hundreds of people in the society who do not have the privilege of having children, such people can also adopt these children," said John Maina, a resident.

Locals who spoke to Nation.Africa accused private health facilities of facilitating illegal abortions and dumping the foetuses.

Two weeks hardly pass before such incidents are reported in the populous Kitengela town.

"The Ministry of Health should take strict measures to stop the vice in this populous city. These back-street clinics are known but the authorities are not acting," said James Kamau, a resident.