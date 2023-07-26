Mass tranfers of detectives in Kitengela, Mlolongo in aftermath of Azimio demos

The entire Directorate of Criminal investigation (DCI) department in Mlolongo and Kitengela towns has been wiped, in a mass transfer of officers in a move that is seen as a purge in the aftermath of the third wave of Azimio-led anti-government protests.

In a letter seen by Nation issued on July 24, 2023 and signed by Francis K Ndiema for Director of Criminal investigation, all 14 Kitengela Police Station sleuths have been transferred.

The same fate has befallen their 12 counterparts in Mlolongo.The officers in the entire department have been transferred and new blood injected into office. In total 53 DCI officers have been transferred countrywide.

Most of the tranfered officers who spoke to Nation.Africa in confidence said they suspected the transfer was triggered by violent protests that rocked Kitengela and mlolongo towns on July 12, 2023 leaving a trail of deaths and destruction of properties including part of the Expressway at Mlolongo and setting ablaze Chief's office in Kitengela town.

Kitengela town is in Kajiado County while Mlolongo town is in the neighbouring Machakos County.

"We suspect the mass transfer were informed by the anarchy witnessed in Mlolongo and Kitengela town on July 12, 2023. Maybe our seniors feel we could have quelled the protests," sais an officer.

The officers are expected to report to their new working station on August 1,2023.

Nation.Africa has also learnt that ed there is high tension among regular officers in Kitengela and Mlolongo police stations over fear of the same purge.

The transfers are coming at a time when public outcry over cases of brutality against protesters has seen members of the diplomatic community, United Nations agencies as well as local and international human rights organisations, call for restraint in the manner in which officers respond to protesters- citing use of live bullets as having claimed more than 30 lives since the protests begun.

At the same time, the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has kicked off its probe over reported deaths from gunshot injuries, assault of journalists and officers and arrests of civilians.

At the sametime, eight police officers from Athi River, Mlolongo, Kyumbi and Mavoko SNP police stations have been transferred after an Internal Affairs Unit probe linked them with facilitating land injustices in the Mavoko area of Machakos County.

The eight including a Sub County Director of Criminal Investigations and station commander were allegedly colluding with cartels to invade people’s properties within Mlolongo, Athi River, Sabaki, Kyumbi, Syokimau and Mulinge.

A letter from the Ministry of Interior addressed to the Inspector General of Police that prompted a probe into their conduct in June claimed that longstanding and recurrent land disputes caused by land grabbers and land invaders had led to loss of lives, property, unrest and denial of rights to land ownership.

The situation had been further aggravated by involvement of land officials and a deliberate delay in conclusion of land matters following collusion by security officers.

“The laxity and inaction of a section of security officers to enforce court orders and maintain order has impeded efforts to address the situation. Measures should be put in place to deter officers from engaging in acts that exacerbate the situation,” the letter signed by Interior PS Raymond Omollo directed.

The letter prompted the IG to direct IAU to probe officers from Machakos and Nairobi in particular Kayole, Ruai and Obama for alleged laxity and abetting land grabbing.

The probe revealed that some eight officers fingered in the probe were complicit in giving undue protection to hired goons, cartels and land grabbers and in some cases framing malicious charges against innocent persons.