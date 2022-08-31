Lenku woos Ruto MCAs in tight race for Speaker seat

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku is on a charm offensive targeting ward representatives elected on the UDA ticket in a bid to influence the outcome of the assembly Speaker election.

The county boss, who was elected on an ODM ticket and is affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, is backing lawyer Koin Lompo for the seat while the UDA brigade has fronted Ewuaso-kedong MCA Justus Ngusur. Also eyeing the post is County Assembly Deputy Clerk Kipambi Ole Ntele.

With 13 elected MCAs against Azimio’s 12, UDA has a slim majority and the Lenku camp is pulling all stops to try and woo the UDA reps who, interestingly, backed the governor’s re-election bid at the expense of the party’s own candidate Katoo Ole Metito.

On Monday, the governor invited all elected leaders for a meeting to discuss the drought situation in the county. Despite rumours that UDA ward reps would boycott the meeting, they honoured his invitation, with11 of the 13 attending.

Falling-out

Kaputie North and Kitengela MCAs-elect Joshua Kintet Olowuasa and Paul Matuyia, respectively, who are on the Azimio side, have threatened to back the UDA candidate following a falling out with the Lompo team. It is not yet understood why Mr Olowuasa is opposed to Mr Lompo’s bid.

On the other hand,at least five UDA MCAs have hinted that they could go for ODM’s choice saying their party has presented “an inferior and unsuitable candidate”.

ODM MCAs-elect Bernard Moloma (Kenyawa Poka) and Eli Gor (Oloolua) yesterday said they would back “the qualified and competent candidate”.

“We are waiting for Governor Lenku’s signal. We are ready for the Azimio candidate. We don’t want to get into other people’s ward politics,” said Mr Moloma.

Mr Gor added: “Our candidate for Speaker beats our opponent’s on all fronts, from qualification to suitability and competence. We also need a youthful Speaker.”

Diplomatic mien

Mr Lenku is using his diplomatic mien and conciliatory nature to woo the UDA brigade by asserting that Kajiado is not a place for political party hardliners and that he has previously worked well with both Jubilee and ODM MCAs.

“We achieved so much as an executive because we had a good working relationship with the assembly. We shall work with all MCAs regardless of party affiliations,” said Mr Lenku.

Mr Ngusur,an ally of Mr Metito, served as a councillor under the old constitution before becoming Ewuaso Inkidong MCA in 2013.He is a shrewd politician and good grassroots mobiliser and was a key figure in the UDA campaigns in the county.