Lilian Rimanto with Joseph Ole Lenku
Kajiado

Governor Lenku helps rescue Kajiado woman trapped in Abu Dhabi

By  Stanley Ngotho

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku made a five-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to rescue a traumatised woman whose personal effects and documents had been confiscated by her brutal employer.

