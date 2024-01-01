Lenku promises better Kajiado County services, end of garbage menace

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has pledged better county government services for residents this year.

In his New Year message on Monday, the county boss reiterated his administration’s commitment to rolling out development projects.

Mr Lenku said 2023 was a difficult year for county residents due to the drought that killed hundreds of livestock and left at least 300 families facing starvation.

“2023 was a difficult year for the residents and the county government.2024 will be the year of working. It will be all systems running for my administration, considering we have a raft of plans. All county workers will now have no option but to work,” he said.

He further urged parents to ensure that all learners report to school next week and that all those who have attained school age are enrolled.

“The future of the Maa community is formal education. We are partnering with different education stakeholders to improve the levels of formal education in our county,” Mr Lenku said.

The governor assured residents in urban centres that funds had been set aside for the new Mazingira unit to address the garbage menace.

“We have allocated some funds to our new Mazingira unit. We endeavour to make our towns liveable. There has been a challenge on funds but it has been resolved. We are rooting for garbage-free towns,” he said.

In the last one week there has been a public outcry in major towns over uncollected garbage, with Kitengela town being the worst hit.