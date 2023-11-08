Kitengela traders refurbish public offices torched during Azimio protests

The aftermath of the opposition's anti-government protests on July 12, 2023, has been visible in Kitengela town for the past four months. Deaths were reported and property was destroyed during the protests called by Azimio leaders over the high cost of living.

Government offices, including those of the Kitengela deputy county commissioner, Registrar of Persons, chiefs and their assistants were torched. Dozens of uncollected ID cards were reduced to ashes. Government services were suspended for several days.

Members of the public donated furniture for the Isinya Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner's office. They also donated money for minor repairs. For months, the offices were in a sorry state, with missing windows and no signs to identify them.

However, a group of locals from the Muungano Self-Help Group have volunteered to give the two administrative blocks a facelift. The group is made up of small traders from Kitengela town.

A government office in Kitengela, Kajiado County, goes up in flames during anti-government protests in July 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

According to the group's leader, Josphat Gathaga Maina, the members have contributed money for the past two months to realise their vision of renovating the government offices.

For the past three weeks, the group has been carrying out minor repairs and painting the government offices.

"It took us two months to raise enough money to fix the missing window panes, clean the walls and paint the offices of two chiefs and their assistants," said Mr Gathaga.

Mr Daniel Muiruri Ngugi, a volunteer, said Kitengela lacked basic government services when the offices were torched.

"Let Kenyans know that burning down government offices is like creating problems for yourself. We all depend on the offices for services. Government infrastructure must be respected," said Mr Muiruri.