Kitengela traders protest against ‘harrassment’ by county askaris

Hundreds of traders from Succos area on the outskirts of Kitengela town town held demonstrations on Sunday to protest against alleged harassment by county enforcement officers.

Agitated traders waving placards and chanting anti-administration slogans barricaded the busy Nairobi-Namanga highway, saying their businesses were on the verge of collapsing.

They claimed county enforcement officers have been harassing them in a bid to force them to close down their businesses.

“Our businesses have become a major target for county askaris. They have been confiscating our licences in an attempt to arm-twist us to close down,” said Mr John Karachu, a local trader.

Local chiefs and their assistants have been accused of demanding bribes from traders who are deemed to be non-locals and threatening them with the closure of their businesses if they fail to pay up.

The aggrieved merchants claimed that the harassment had taken an ethnic undertone, with natives being spared and non-locals bearing the brunt.

“The chiefs have been collecting bribes from select businesses weekly. They have been threatening us and even closing our businesses on flimsy grounds,” Mr Newton Ochieng said.

The traders are now calling upon the security agencies to protect them.

“We are victims of business rivalry perpetrated by a section of the locals. Most of our rental buildings have been left vacant because our tenants are intimidated into leaving. Hired goons have been attacking us demanding closure of our businesses,” said Ms Rehema Abdi, who claimed she was attacked by goons last week and ordered to close her shop.