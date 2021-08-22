Kitengela Mixed Day and Boarding School faces acute water shortage

Kitengela Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School management is appealing for help as they face a biting water shortage.

The school in Kajiado East, Kajiado County, which has 350 pupils, is famous for being a former primary school for ex-Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye.

The school’s head teacher Mr Patrick Kuya has said he fears for the health of the pupils due to the scarcity of water at a time when the country grapples with the fourth wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that the institution has been grappling with a lack of supply of safe and reliable water for years now. The teacher said that the situation has been worsened by the pandemic.

Mr Kuya pointed out that a borehole that was drilled in the school three years ago has remained a white elephant.

Borehole

“In 2018, the national government drilled a borehole in the school but since then, they have not installed a water pump yet we are seriously in need of water as this is a boarding school,” said Mr Kuya.

“We are appealing to the national government, the county government or well-wishers to assist us install water pumps,” he added.

The school located in Oloosirkon/Sholinke Ward is the only public primary school in the area serving an area of 100 square kilometres.