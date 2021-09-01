Kitengela quartet: Suspect to answer to murder charges

The main suspect in the gruesome killing of four young men in Kitengela, who appeared at the Kajiado Law Courts Tuesday, will now plead to murder charges.

Mr Benson Melonyie, 40, appeared before Resident Magistrate Becky Chelotti, who closed the 14-day window on a miscellaneous application by the DCI, setting the ground for the accused to be charged at the Machakos High Court on September 9 with murders of the four bikers.

The suspect is facing the charges together with other suspects who were not in court on Tuesday. He will be held at Kitengela Police Station and will be taken for mental assessment at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi before the September 9 court date.

Ms Lucy Wanjiru, mother of two murdered Kitengela bothers at Kajiado Law Courts on September 1, 2021. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Relatives flock courtroom

The suspect had been held at Kitengela Police Station to allow the detectives to conclude investigations.

Relatives and friends of the slain four bikers flocked the courtroom carrying banners bearing their images and demanded for speedy investigations.

"We want more suspects arrested and prosecuted. Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law. The death of my son has reduced me to almost nothing. We demand justice for our children," Said Lucy Wanjiru, the mother of two of the murdered victims.