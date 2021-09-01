Kitengela quartet: Suspect to answer to murder charges

Mr Benson Melonyie

Mr Benson Melonyie, the main suspect in the gruesome killing of four young men in Kitengela, when he appeared at the Kajiado Law Courts on September 1, 2021. He will now take plea on murder charges.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

The main suspect in the gruesome killing of four young men in Kitengela, who appeared at the Kajiado Law Courts Tuesday, will now plead to murder charges.

