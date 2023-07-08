Kitengela: Burglars drill hole in shop wall, escape with 50 mobile phones worth Sh1.5 million

A total of 50 mobile phones and an assortment of accessories worth at least Sh1.5 million were stolen from a phone shop in Kitengela after unidentified burglars drilled a hole in a wall of the new shop on Thursday night.

The burglars entered the mobile phone shop after drilling a one-metre circular hole from a shop adjacent to the shop along a corridor.

In a daring act, the suspects tied the hands and legs of the two night guards with ropes and allegedly held them captive for hours as they carried out the five-hour robbery.

The burglars drilled a hole through the wall. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The two night guards, who escaped in the morning by passers-by, are in police custody and are assisting the investigation as "persons of interest" to the detectives.

The allegedly stunned guards had told police officers that the gang of more than five suspects struck at midnight and took about five hours to commit the crime.

The suspect first broke into the shop before using chisels and tools to drill a hole in the wall to gain access to the shop. The Tecno maafcom shop is located in front of the Nurric building in Kitengela township, which limited the burglar's chances of breaking through the front doors.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

On Friday morning, workers were in for a rude shock when the doors were pried open at 8am to reveal empty shelves and phone boxes. The CCTV cameras had been completely destroyed.

"The shop had been turned upside down. All the phones and accessories had been stolen. The hole in the wall was fresh and wide open," a shopkeeper told the Nation on Friday.

According to Kitengela Police Station OB No 37/12:16hrs, the shop owner had lost 50 brand new phones of various makes and accessories worth at least Sh1.5 million.The shop remained closed on Friday.

An investigating officer told the Nation on Friday that they had already conducted technical investigations and were tracing the stolen phones through their serial numbers.

"We are tracing the mobile phones.

The empty shelves of a mobile phone shop in Kitengela town were broken into on Thursday night, with the owner losing phones and accessories worth Sh1.5 million. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Fortunately, the owner had written down the serial numbers of the phones. The two guards are helping with the investigation. It was a well-planned burglary," he said in confidence.

Such incidents have become a trend in Kitengela, where several other mobile phone shops have been broken into in the last six months.

A gang of burglars has been targeting Mpesa and mobile phone shops. They usually strike in the middle of the night, targeting old buildings perhaps because of their "weak" walls. After the robbery, they vanish into thin air, leaving a trail of destruction and colossal loss.

Three months ago, burglars drilled a hole in a wall to gain access to Kitengela Tumaini Electronics and a household goods store, making off with mobile phones and electronics worth thousands of shillings.

In another similar incident on the night of January 12, 2023, in a daring heist reminiscent of a blockbuster movie episode, two cunning burglars drilled a hole from an accommodation room in Kitengela town to gain access to a Safaricom Mpesa dealer shop and made off with mobile phones and other valuables worth over Sh700.

The two middle-aged men booked two adjoining rooms, 106 and 107, at Plains View Sisters lodging at around 4pm, unaware that they were about to commit a serious robbery.

The robbery only cost the two burglars Sh1,600 for two rooms and at least 8 hours to drill a hole for Sh700,000 in valuables undetected.

Although the two suspects were caught on CCTV, no arrests have been made.

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Manyasi told the Nation that police officers had launched an investigation and were following some strong leads.

"It's a worrying trend. It's a matter of time before we catch up with them. This is organised crime involving several suspects," he told the Nation.

The Sub County Police boss warned members of the public against buying phones from people without proper receipts.