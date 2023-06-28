Kajiado woman kills her two children 'after husband takes second wife'

A middle-aged woman set her matrimonial home ablaze and killed her two children, aged two and 10, following a marital dispute at Saina estate in Kajiado town on Tuesday night.

In a fit of rage, allegedly after learning that her husband had married a second wife, she allegedly locked her two children in the house and left the cooking gas cylinder on for some time before lighting the fire.

The mother, with 50 percent burns, was rescued by neighbours and rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

Nothing could be salvaged from the two-room iron sheet shanty in the low-class settlement on the outskirts of Kajiado town.

A neighbour told the Nation that the mother came out briefly before rushing into the burning house, as the 10-year-old girl was calling for help from inside.

"I heard the girl calling for help but I could not access the bedroom which appeared to be locked from the outside. By that time the fire had spread throughout the house," the neighbour said, adding that the woman had shared her predicament with them.

Extramarital affairs

A village elder said the couple were in constant conflict, with the wife accusing the husband of extramarital affairs.

The husband was not around at the time of the incident.

Members of the public blamed the county government's fire department for failing to respond in time to put out the fire.

"It is so painful that we watched helplessly as the fire raged. A fire engine could have saved the children's lives or property. They did not come," said Mr John Mwangi, a resident.

Area MCA John Loisa, who visited the scene, urged couples to seek help when there are marital problems instead of opting for killing, saying children become victims.

"It is good for couples to seek help when there is a disagreement. It is unfortunate that we have lost two innocent children because of differences between parents," he said.