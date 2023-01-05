Kajiado police rescue baby dumped in a tunnel

Police in Kajiado town have rescued a new born-baby dumped in a culvert within the informal Saina settlement.

The officers were alerted on Thursday morning by Nyumba Kumi elder after children playing in a nearby open field reported hearing the cry of a baby emanating from a trench.

"The baby was crying loudly catching the attention of the children playing nearby. She was lucky it had not rained in the morning as she would have been washed down the stream," said a resident.

Kajiado Central Sub-County Police commander Daudi Loronyokwe told Nation the infant is in stable condition and they have launched a man hunt for the mother to face the law.

"The infant is at Kajiado Referral Hospital and she is well. We are profiling all women from the informal settlement who have been expecting recently in search of the mother," he said.

Members of the public condemned the incident terming it inhuman.

"This is a barbaric way of evading the responsibility of a mother. There are laid out procedures on how a mother can surrender her child for adoption," said Damaris Mutua-a resident.

Three months ago, a 34-year-old mother from the same estate was arrested for allegedly killing her three-months-old child and hiding the corpse for days in the house.