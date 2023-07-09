Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku calls meeting over poor exam performance

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku over the weekend convened a meeting with education stakeholders following the release of a report that laid bare the poor performance in the county in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

According to the report released by County Director of Education Martin Cheruiyot, eight out of 10 KCSE candidates in the county scored grade D+ . Only 22 per cent of the candidates attained the university entry grade of C+ and above, leaving thousands of students unable to join post-secondary institutions.

It has also emerged that the county had only 15 candidates who got grade A in the exam. In 2021, the county had only students scoring grade As with one coming from a public school.

The high level meeting called by Mr Lenku was attended by the Director of Quality Assurance and Standards at the Ministry of Education, Evelyne Owoko, Regional Director of Education Milton Nzioka, his Teachers Service Commission counterpart Alex Cheruiyot, secondary school principals, boards of management chairpersons, parents associations chairpersons and directors of studies in the schools.

“We are no longer at ease. Our children are producing poor grades and many are ending up being wasted. I called all of you because something has to be done to rescue the situation,” said Mr Lenku.

He said his administration had invested more than Sh160 million to help construct infrastructure in some schools, which were congested. He added that the sorry state of institutions had forced many local students to seek education outside the County.

The principals acknowledged the poor performance and gave a number of reasons for the same.

“We are working under a very difficult situation. Payments have stagnated, especially during the drought. Instead of us spending time on administrative and performance targets, we spend time seeking food and other needs for students,”Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Kajiado branch chairman Daniel Makau said.

Kimuka Girls Secondary School Principal Maquelin Nyakang’o said: “We need to embrace non-local teachers to motivate them. We see a trend where immigrant headteachers are not fully embraced by the community.”

Kenya National Union of Teachers Executive Secretary Elly Korinko blamed teacher welfare and called on the county and national governments to seek ways to motivate the best performers.