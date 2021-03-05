Kajiado family calls for justice after kin allegedly killed by police

Relatives say the man was killed by a police officer in July 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

A family in Kajiado is crying for justice after their patriarch was shot and killed during a land scuffle.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Suspected robber shot as police thwart robberies in Langas

  2. Kericho Law Courts closed for two weeks

  3. Nairobi hospitals where Covid vaccine will be given

  4. Mudavadi’s ANC wins in Matungu

    Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo

  5. Marsabit opens new Sh400m retail market

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.