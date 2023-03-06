Kajiado education stakeholders in crisis meeting to ensure 100 pc learners tansition

A crisis meeting by education stakeholders in Kajiado County has resolved to ensure all pupils who sat Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams (KCPE) in 2022 report to secondary school with or without school fees.

The meeting also agreed to have a multi-agency operation to ensure all the pupils who sat the Grade SIx (KPSEA) exams join Junior Secondary School (JSS) in their respective primary schools.

The meeting convened by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and the County Education Board (CEB) is likely to rescue thousands of school going children from the grazing fields and retrogressive cultural practices.

The meeting comes hot on the heels after a recent survey by the Ministry of Education indicated that transition to secondary school in the county stands at 67 percent and 85 percent in JSS.

The meeting laid bare the impact of the ongoing drought on education access among local children, noting that those unable to report at this time may exit the education system forever.

" We must rescue our school going children from the devastating efefcts of drought.The drought has disenfranchised many families and they are not able to afford school fees.This must not be the end of schooling," said Governor Lenku.

He added that the lost livelihoods through loss of animals had forced boys to join their parents in search of pasture and left girls vulnerable in the villages.

The Education Board whose secretary is the County Director of Education and which brings together associations of head teachers in both primary and secondary schools, teachers union, Knut and Kuppet, and representatives of other education interests will be instrumental in implementing the new directive.

According to a report by the national government, 37 percent of those who sat KCPE exams in 2022 are yet to join secondary school.

Affected wards

Coincidentally, most of the affected wards in 100 percent transition are the same ones, adversely affected by drought.

These are Poka Kenyawa, Magadi, Matapato North and South, Mosiro, Entonet Lenkisim, Dalalekutuk, Ewuaso Oonkidong, Imaroro and Kaputie North.

The urban dropout rate is worst in Nkaimurunya, Ngong' and Oloosirikon Sholinke wards.

The county government and the board have now agreed that relief food supplies will be prioritised in schools to ensure learners have at least one meal in school.

"As of now, we have supplied fortified porridge flour to all ECDs. We are bringing schools the food they need to ensure the learners have something to eat," said Mr Lenku.

The stakeholders have also resolved to ensure those without fees report to secondary school even as the lack of fees persists.

"We have called on all school principals to accept all the children they were supposed to receive this term. We have agreed to expand the bursary kitty and other support funds to these children," said Mr Lenku.

Further, the Kajiado County Education has advised the governor to reach out to the county assembly leadership on possibily to deferring some of the development projects and channel the funds towards relief food.

The county government will also prioritise water trucking to schools which are facing a severe shortage of the commodity.

The Ministry of Education will also prioritise engagement of qualified teachers to teach in the JSS which is facing a severe shortage of tutors.

"We are experiencing an alarming shortage of JSS teachers. Some schools have only a single JSS teacher. We are urging school heads to allow lower class teachers to teach in JSS as we wait for more deployment by the Teacher's Service Commission (TSC)," said the County Education Board Chairman- Ali Letura.

The local Knut branch secretary Elly Korinko asserted that most schools in Kajiado have lost a good part of government capitation funds considering the money is disbursed when the learners are enrolled using the Nemis number.

"As long as most learners are away, it has a ripple effect on the schools. Most Kajiado schools are currently receiving minimal government capitation funds," said Mr Korinko.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) at least 500,000 families in Kajiado County are facing starvation and more than one million livestock succumbing to hunger in the last one year.