Kajiado commissions Sh120m bridge after Nation story

A week after the Nation highlighted the plight of residents of three wards in Kajiado County, who over years get cut off during rainy seasons, the county government of Kajiado has allocated Sh120 million for a modern bridge.

And that is not all. The devolved unit is promising that the works will be completed in six months.

While launching the construction of the "saviour bridge" on Friday, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said it will open up the villages economically.

Asked where the county got the funds from two days after the story was highlighted on Wednesday last week, Mr Lenku said the bridge had already been budgeted for but his administration was awaiting availability of funds.

He added that it was unfortunate that the locals have been ignored by the “past regimes” despite their continuous pleas.

"It's painful that these people have been suffering each rainy season for years. This bridge will wipe away your tears and open up the wards economically. Our patients will no longer die on their way to hospitals," said Mr Lenku.

He ordered the contractor to work around the clock to ensure that the bridge is done in six months.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku addresses the residents during the event. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Long overdue

Most locals, who are hopeful, said the bridge was long overdue, terming it as a "saviour bridge" that will end their misery.

"This has been a pipedream since our childhood. We are optimistic that this bridge will improve our lives. We will be able to access medical facilities and business will thrive in this sleepy region," said Nancy Teum, a farmer.

Whenever it rains, the residents of the three wards, which are dotted with traditional Maasai manyattas and iron-sheet-roofed houses, are completely cut off from the rest of the country.

Nation.africa highlighted the story last week.

Matapato North in Kajiado Central sub-county, Mbirikani/Eselenkei in Kajiado South sub-county and Kinyawa Poka ward in Kajiado East sub-county are reduced to an island, with the residents suffering in silence as a result of disruption of their lives and livelihoods.

In the rainy seasons, no one gets into villages and no one leaves until the water reduces to a level where one can wade across. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The three wards share a gravel road that takes them across River Orkeriai.

The only problem is that the river is seasonal and has no bridge.

In the dry seasons, the 50-metre-wide river is a lifeline for sand harvesters.

During rain seasons, however, it bursts its banks, making it hard for motorists to cross over.

And the locals have watched helplessly as people and vehicles were swept away while trying to cross the swollen river.

Livestock have also not been spared.

The shared road links the three wards to Mashuru town, the nearest trading centre where one can get good medical facilities, a livestock market and offices offering county and national government services.

In the rainy seasons, no one gets into villages and no one leaves until the water reduces to a level where one can wade across.