Kajiado commissions Sh120m bridge after Nation story

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku operates a tractor during the commissioning of a Sh120 million bridge at Orkeriai River in Kajiado County last Friday.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

A week after the Nation highlighted the plight of residents of three wards in Kajiado County, who over years get cut off during rainy seasons, the county government of Kajiado has allocated Sh120 million for a modern bridge.

