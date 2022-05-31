Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi's wife dies in Isinya road crash

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi wife died on Monday evening in a grisly road accident on Namanga Road near Isinya town.

Mrs Stella Memusi died on the spot at 11pm when the vehicle she was traveling in, a Nissan patrol, rammed into a stationary trailer.

Her driver Mr Faizal Abdi escaped with minor injuries. The trailer driver took off after the accident.

The deceased was heading to their Kajiado rural home from Nairobi when the accident happened. The body was moved to Kajiado referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

A part of the ill-fated vehicle still attached on the edge of a trailer at Isinya police station. Kajiado Central. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

According to a witness who spoke to Nation, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle failed to control the vehicle when he spotted the stationary trailer.

"The driver tried to swerve the vehicle to avoid hitting the trailer but it was too late. The Nissan Patrol hit the right side angle of the trailer, which was stationary in the middle of the road obstructing the whole left lane," said the witness.

Confirming the incident, Kajiado County police commander Muthuri Muongela blamed the trailer's crew for leaving the lorry in the middle of the road without any warning signs after it broke down.

"The driver of the trailer ought to have alerted other motorists after his car broke down. Leaving a broken vehicle unattended in the middle of a busy road is deadly, " said Mr Ringera.

Both vehicles were towed to Isinya police station.