Kajiado: Bees cause havoc in Ilbisil town

Two people were injured in a bee attack in Ilbisil town, Kajiado County.

The town came to a standstill on Monday afternoon as the swarm of bees caused havoc for nearly three hours.

Three goats were killed in the attack.

The bees did not spare anyone on their path and residents were forced to scamper for safety.

Traders briefly closed their shops and transport was paralysed as drivers abandoned their matatus at the stage.

Following the attack, residents lit dozens of bonfires across the town in an attempt to make the insects docile.