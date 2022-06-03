Ipoa to investigate shooting of Kajiado demonstrators

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) on Friday June 3 launched investigations into the alleged killing of four people by officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU).

In a statement issued by the organization, Ipoa chairperson Ms Anne Makori said that they had been made aware that police officers had allegedly opened fire on demonstrators in Masimba area, Kajiado County.

“Ipoa learnt of the deaths of four people and injury to others when the police allegedly opened fire on demonstrating members of the public in Kajiado County,” the statement reads in part.

Related Three killed as police open fire at Kajiado protesters Kajiado

On the morning of Thursday June 2, locals in Masimba area within Kajiado county barricaded roads as they demonstrated following an incident where a teacher was killed by an elephant.

The locals were demanding to be addressed by officers from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

According to Ms Makori, a Rapid Response Team from the Authority has already been dispatched with instructions to obtain information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On completion of the investigations, where fault is found, the authority shall make recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution,” she said.

During the demonstration, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said that his vehicle's windows were smashed as he drove past the scene.

Three of the demonstrators succumbed to their injuries at the scene while one died during treatment at Makindu Sub-County Hospital.