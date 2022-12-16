Infant FGM rampant in Loitoktok, activists say

Some health centres in Loitoktok, Kajiado are on spot over claims of abetting female circumcision on newborns.

In a crisis meeting between local administrators, village elders, human rights activists in Rombo on Thursday, alarm was raised on the high numbers of infants being subjected to FGM in both private and public health centers.

Healthcare workers were accused of colluding with parents to carry out the ‘cut’ during childbirth.

Over the years, pro-FGM crusaders in Kajiado County have been coming up with tactics of evading the long arm of the law. In the recent past, they have now been performing the ‘cut’ on baby girls during birth.

At the same time, married women who are ridiculed for being uncircumcised, request for the ‘cut’ when they are giving birth.

"It has come to our attention medics are colluding with the parents to subject minors to FGM during child birth. Despite the anti-FGM campaigns in the villages, pro-FGM crusaders are fighting back hard," said Alice Masinte, director of Naret Intoiye, a community-based organization.

Ms Masinte said girls are also being forced to undergo FGM at a tender age or are sneaked into Tanzania for the cut. This is commonly referred to as ‘cross border FGM’

Rombo chief Patrick Njama said his administration is on high alert and that health facilities abetting FGM risk closure.

"We are profiling all local health facilities suspected to be abetting FFG. We will not spare any health centre that will be found liable.

We will not hesitate to take legal action against parents forcing their daughters to undergo FGM," he said.

Anti-FGM community champions fear most girls will undergo FGM during this long December holiday and they have intensified village-to-village monitoring.