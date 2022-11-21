Flash floods kill boy, destroy crops in Loitoktok

Heavy flash floods swept away and killed an eight-year-old boy in Ilasit, Kajiado South sub-county, as his father escaped death by a whisker last night.

The two were riding on a motorcycle from the town to their home around 8pm when they were swept away by sudden raging flash floods on the Piri Piri road near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

The man escaped death narrowly but his son was washed away for more than a kilometre to a seasonal river. His body was recovered on Monday morning.

"The father managed to swim against the flash floods. He was rescued by residents amid the heavy downpour that continued until 1am. He is out of danger. It’s unfortunate the boy died," said resident Kennedy Parmeres.

Locals told the Nation that the floods came when it was raining heavily on the Tanzania side and only drizzling on the Kenyan side.

"The neighbourhood was quiet when the flash floods started. A distress call was made for people to run to safety, especially from the Piri Piri road, which was turned into a river for almost an hour. It was a horrifying scene," said resident Jacinta Tajeu.

Plead with locals

Police officers had to plead with locals to be allowed to collect the boy’s body. The body was taken to the Loitoktok Referral Hospital mortuary.

The damaged motorcycle was recovered on Monday morning.

On Monday, irate residents barricaded the rough Piri Piri road, claiming that poor drainage had caused the boy’s death and that they always suffer from floods coming from the Tanzanian side.

They urged the national government to address drainage problems between the border and the town of Ilasit.

"We suffer every rainy season. Rain water from the Tanzania side drains onto our roads. The government should find a permanent solution," said James Kaniaru.

The protests palaysed transport on the busy road for two hours.

Meanwhile, several farms were submerged by the floods, destroying crops, including tomatoes and onions, to the chagrin of owners who were hoping for better yields after months of drought.

"We have waited for rain for months. It is now destroying what was left by the drought. It’s painful for farmers who have spent a fortune on irrigation,” Mr Parmeres added.