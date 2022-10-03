Fire razes down business premises worth millions in Ilbisil town

Traders in Ilbisil town, Kajiado Central sub-county are counting losses after a fire razed down several business premises on Sunday night.

The fire, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, began in one of the retail shops before spreading to other shops, butcheries, hardware and a petrol station.

Some business premises were semi-permanent made of iron sheets.

Traders watched helplessly as their property was burnt to ashes after attempts to put out the fire were futile.

Lack of water in the business town thwarted efforts by the traders to stop the fire from spreading further.

More than three hours

The fire lasted for more than three hours. No one was hurt during the incident.

"It's painful to watch my investment worth millions go up in flames in this economic hard time. I have been reduced to zero," said one trader.

Agitated locals blamed the county fire department for being reluctant to answer their distress calls.

"The county government fire department has been failing us continuously during fire outbreaks. Some property would have been saved in case they responded promptly," said John Lait, resident.

Kajiado senator Samuel Seki urged the county government fire department to be swift in helping fire victims saying the department has been reluctant to respond to fire incidents across the county.