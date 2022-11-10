How fight over waitress ended tragically for journalism student

A 26-year-old college student was on Wednesday stabbed to death in a scuffle at Norkopir Village Pub in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The final year media student-Jibril Abdullahi who resided in Sabaki estate along Mombasa Road was at the pub with friends in the evening, when an unknown man confronted him.

The duo argued before the middle aged man drew a knife and stabbed the student. The assailant escaped the wrath of the public that was baying for his blood.

The student was pronounced dead on arrival at Kitengela sub-county hospital; a few kilometres away from where he had been stabbed.

"The OCS Kitengela and DCI personnel in Kitengela rushed to the hospital. The body of the deceased had a single stab wound on the back right-hand side," read part of the police OB 103/09/11/2022.

Eyewitness who spoke to Nation said the incident happened so fast.

"The assailant was heard claiming the student had an affair with his girlfriend. He warned him before a confrontation ensued and he stabbed him once, inside the pub. The assailant was armed with a knife and a sword," said an eyewitness.

A knife which is suspected to have been the murder weapon was recovered by detectives who visited the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the student was in a love relationship with an Ethiopian-a bar attendant in the same pub.

Police suspect love affair as the motive behind the murder.

The deceased mobile phone which has been recovered by detectives indicated he was in constant communication with the bar maid.

On Thursday morning, the deceased kin camped at Kitengela sub-county hospital morgue trying to come to terms with the death of their loved one.

They were waiting for the deceased father to arrive. He is a senior electoral body officer based in North Eastern region. The deceased will be buried at Kitengela Muslim Cemetery later in the day.