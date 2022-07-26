Fears of voter apathy in Kajiado as drought bites

The ongoing drought in several parts of Kajiado County may take centre stage in the August 9 polls, with fears that many voters may decide not to cast their votes.

Food shortages, spiralling prices and diminished pasture have greatly affected the pastoral communities after rains failed due to climate change.

In the vast county, most parts are dry with no pasture. Seasonal rivers have dried up, exposing how unprepared herders are for unexpected changes in rain patterns and drought.

Kajiado Central, Kajiado East and Kajiado West sub-counties are the worst hit by the drought.

Most men have relocated with their animals to faraway lands in search of pasture.

Some have gone to Narok County and others to Taita Taveta.

Some herders have moved with their families, deserting their homes altogether.

The Nation spoke with some residents on Saturday and they indicated that they are not keen to participate in the August polls.

In Mailua village, Kajiado Central constituency, herders spend most of their time searching for water and pasture for their livestock.

The leaves of acacia and other drought-resistant trees come in handy for their emaciated animals.

“An election is not a priority for me. How can I trek on an empty stomach to a faraway polling station to cast a vote instead of searching for pasture for my livestock and food for my family?" posed Mr John Kisimil, 50.

His sentiments were shared by other herders. Here, most men are polygamous, suggesting a high number of voters who might not turn up to exercise their constitutional right.

Of the 797 polling stations in the county, dozens are in far-flung villages, at public primary schools.

During mass voter registration, mobile registration centres were set up to reach out to relocating herders.

Homestretch

As campaigns enter the homestretch, politicians have expressed worries about possible voter apathy.

They want the national government and the county to supply relief food for residents and hay for livestock.

“The situation is dire. Most of the voters in drought-stricken rural areas might not come out to vote,” said former governor David Nkedianye.

“Most herders have relocated far away from the polling stations. Let the government supply relief food and hay for the animals to avert voter apathy."

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku said the county government is overstretched, urging the national government to intervene before the situation worsens.

Mr Lenku said the drought may take centre stage in the August 9 elections results, saying every vote should count.

"Our people are hungry and their animals are on the verge of dying. We are asking the national government and other stakeholders to step in,” Mr Lenku said.

“We want all voters to take part in the forthcoming elections but they have to be assured food and pasture for their livestock."

He added that most families living in informal settlements in urban centres also require relief food.

Kajiado County has 463,000 registered per the IEBC’s 2022 data. Kajiado North constituency boasts 134,000 voters and Kajiado East 116,000.