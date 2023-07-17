Eastmatt Kitengela re-opens after anti-govt protests vandalism

Kitengela Eastmatt Supermarket has opened its retail shop after vandalism last Wednesday, with the management terming the incident as a "trying moment" for the retail shop.

Eastmatt Supermarket was among the major casualties of the Wednesday protests that snowballed into anarchy leaving two persons dead and scores injured , including police officers,in Kitengela town.

Eastmatt is one of the largest retailers in the populous town that became a soft target of the looters camouflaging as "peaceful" protesters.

In a statement released by the retailer, the management assures customers of its resilience in serving them.

"We are resilient and determined to serve our community. Eastmatt Kitengela is now open and ready to welcome our valued customers once again. We appreciate the support and understanding of our community during this trying time and look forward to providing you with exceptional services and quality products," read part of the statement.

A spot check on Monday morning indicated renovation had been undertaken and the main doors reinforced.

However, Kitengela assistant Deputy commissioner, a chief and his assistant still operate without offices after their offices including National Identity (Id) registry were torched by protesters last Wednesday.

The uncollected IDs and new applications were destroyed. The national flag was also torched while hanging on its mast. Office furniture and moveable items including laptops were looted.