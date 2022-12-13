Drama in Kitengela as man frogmarches suspected 'Mchele Babe' to police station

The shrill screams of a woman sandwiched between a motorcycle rider and a shirtless man brought traffic momentarily to a standstill Kitengela town on Tuesday morning.

Hell hath no fury like a man who claims his booze has been spiked.

"Huyu ni mtu wa mchele, twende polisi” (This one spikes drinks, let’s go to police station), the man thundered as he shoved away onlookers who tried to rescue the woman.

Mchele is the street name of drugging and stealing from revelers. This vice is known as 'mchele,' a Swahili word for rice because the drugs used by the thieves resemble grains of the cereal.

When Nation Africa caught up with the drama on Namanga Road, the accused was bleeding from a scratch on her forehead while the accuser had fresh bruises on his face.

The man had a gadget that looked like a walkie and at first members of the public mistook him for a police officer.

The motorcycle rider, who declined to share his name, told the Nation: "This man requested me to take (them) to Kitengela police station from a club on Baraka Road. He claims the lady spiked his drink.”

The motorcycle rider and his passengers arrived at the police station to the bewilderment of the police officers who were on duty.

"Ingia hapa police station na mchele yako. Siwezi kukuachilia" (Get in here the police station with your mchele [stupefying drugs]. I am not letting you go,” the man shouted as the police officers approached them to handle the matter.

Kitengela police commander David Ole Shani intervened and the man let the woman go. She took cover behind the reporting desk at the station.

A police report showed that the man, identified as Emmanuel Wamalwa, 32, said he had been trailing the woman after she allegedly stole money from his uncle after spiking his drink two weeks ago in Kitengela area.

Wamalwa claimed the woman, who works as a barmaid, switched work places after the incident.

"I have been looking for the woman and this morning I found her in a new pub. I went there as a customer and she tried to spike my drink before she became hostile and claimed I was reluctant to pay the bill.”

The woman refuted the claims and said the man had refused to settle Sh1,750 bill.