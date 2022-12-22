Double joy as Kajiado twins score high marks in KCPE

Thirteen-year-old twin have become overnight heroines in Kumpa village, Kajiado County after they performed exceptionally well in this year’s Standard Eight examinations.

Faith Sinantei and Joy Sintoyia, who were pupils at Magadi Soda Primary School, scored 413 and 406 marks respectively.

They tied in English, Science and Social Studies and Religions exams despite having attended classes in different streams.

Faith Sinantei and her twin sister Joy Sintoyia at their Kumpa home on December 22, 2022. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

They both wish to join the Kenya High School for their secondary education.

Faith aspires to be a neurosurgeon and her sister Joy would like to become a lawyer in future.

When Nation caught up with the girls in their Kumpa home on Thursday morning, the jovial girls were taking turns to milk goats.

"We have been brought up as Maa girls. We know how to herd livestock, milk and collect firewood but that did not affect our school work,” said Faith.

Joy told the Nation that in their own small way and with the support of their parents, they have fought against female genital mutilation, an outdated rite of passage that is prevalent in the Maa community, as well as other retrogressive culture practices such as early marriages.

"We worked extremely hard in school to show our peers that it is possible to be educated and not lose identity as Maa girls,” she said.

Their father, Onesimus Saidimu, told the Nation that his daughters have come a long way to be the stars they are today. He disclosed that the twins were born premature and stayed in the hospital for six weeks after birth.

He says that he believes education is an equalizer and that is why he decided to invest in his twins’ education.

Mr Saidimu further cautioned his fellow parents against practising retrogressive culture which has made many young girls drop out of school.