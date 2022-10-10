Detectives arrest farm-hand suspected to have murdered his boss

Detectives are holding a farm-hand suspected to have murdered his boss at her Kibiko farm, in Ngong on September 19, 2022.

Mr Kelvin Matindo,38, who had worked for the family in their expansive piece of land allegedly murdered Ms Beatrice Waithira Kariuki,58.

The lady who lived in Nairobi with her family is said to have visited their farm never to return home.

The suspect vanished in the afternoon the murder was committed. He allegedly went away with the victim's mobile handset.

According to Kajiado North DCI boss David Cheriot, the detectives have been tracking the suspect continuously until they arrested him on October 9, 2022 in Nairobi city centre.

" The suspect discarded the victims sim card and begun using his line on the handset. First we tracked him to his rural home in Hamisi sub-county, Vihiga county," said Mr Cheriot.

He added: " He switched off the phone only to resurface within city centre. We swung into action and arrested him. He is in our custody waiting to be arraigned on October 11,2022 for murder."

The post mortem indicated the lady was strangled to death. She was laid to rest on September 28, at Lang'ata Cemetery.

The deceased husband-Mr Ken Kariuki identified the suspect at Ngong Police Station.

He told Nation that his wife left their Nairobi home in the morning to her work place before proceeding to their Kibiko home. It was not the first time she visited the farm alone.

"All was well until 3.53pm when I received a text message from my wife saying '"Am dying." Her phone went off immediately before it was switched on a few minutes later. When I called the farm hand, he informed me that my wife had not arrived at the farm," he said.

He said he suspected something was a miss and he alerted the neighbors who searched for her in the farm.

Ms Kariuki's car was parked next to the family incomplete bungalow. They found her body in a room where the farm-hand lived.