Hundreds of travellers stranded in Ngong as matatus strike

Hundreds of commuters are stranded in Ngong following a strike by matatus in protest over the entry of public service vehicles belonging to Super Metro sacco into the Nairobi-Ngong route.

The protesting matatu operators say that Super Metro should not be operating along the route. It begun doing so this week.

They also complained that the sacco came with complete crew instead of employing locals.

Grounding their vehicles Wednesday morning, the Ngong PSV operators said they will not allow any matatu to operate along the route until the matter is resolved.

Passengers were forced to look for alternative means of transport to their destinations, with most resorting to using bodabodas.

The operators alleged that the Super Metro matatu sacco began plying the route on Monday, despite their demands to be informed how its vehicles were brought to Kajiado County. the sacco, plys Nairobi and Kiambu routes.

Striking Ngong Matatu operators demand to be tear gassed

Ngong matatu operators chairman Steve Biko said that Super Metro has also denied locals a chance to get employed as crew on their matatus and has also as lowered fares from Sh100 to Sh80.

"We are not opposed to having Super Metro sacco operate the Ngong route but they must follow the due process. If that is not done then they will not operate here," he said.

Attempts by officers from Ngong Police Station to restore normal operations proved futile.

Officers from Kajiado County who tried to pacify the operators were also chased away.

The striking matatu operators said they will only listen to Governor Joseph ole Lenku.