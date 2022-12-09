Club Rixxos issues statement on altercation

Club Rixxos in Kitengela has issued a statement to explain an altercation that occurred at the club on Wednesday evening.

According to Rixxos, the woman caught on camera is an employee of the club and had come to demand her monthly salary.

This resulted in the confrontation that was captured on video.

Rixxos further explained that it had been experiencing some challenges with some of its staff whom they claim had been stealing money from them.

“ Recently as the Rixxos management, we had an issue with a few of our waitresses and our barman which we reported to the local DCI office on the 24th November 2022 upon which they offered help and arrested the workers on December 1 on suspicion of stealing and defrauding the company.

After wide consultation with our IT department regarding losses, we have been recording the past few weeks, we followed some leads and came to the conclusion it was through the use of past Mpesa codes in our system to settle the current bills of our customer,” read part of the statement.

“The management later learned that they were released on bond for a later investigation. After release, they came to our premises threatening the management and hence the drama began between our management and the foresaid workers who were asking for their monthly salary and that’s where we made it clear that we could not pay them until the investigation is completed.”

On Wednesday evening, an amateur video made its rounds on social media where the man who is believed to be the owner of the lounge told off one of his workers that he would not pay her.

The man also threatened the woman that nothing would be done to make him change his mind even if she reported the matter.