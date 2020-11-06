Body of missing Kitengela man found buried in pit

Detectives from the Director of Criminal Investigations exhumed the body of a 45-year-old man who mysteriously went missing two months ago in Noonkopir village in Kitengela.

Habel Omondi, a Kitengela-based mechanic, was reported missing by his relatives on September 12, with unsuccessful frantic search following for his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, detectives using his mobile data traced his last contact that led them to his neighbour Kennedy Owino who is now in police custody as a murder suspect.

The suspect after he was arrested. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Owino, who has been in custody at Kitengela police station for two days, led the detectives to an incomplete building, where the decomposing body was found buried in a shallow pit.

In his statement, the suspect claims to have called Omondi to repair his vehicle at home but the same vehicle rammed him in the process killing him on the spot and he later buried him.

Isinya DCI boss Jeremiah Ndubai said the suspect has given crucial information that will unravel the murder.

Pathologist Richard Njoroge, who was present when the body was exhumed said the body of the victim had visible injuries.

Onlookers at the scene of the crime. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Dozens of residents thronged the scene of crime and some condemned the incident terming inhumane.

Police and detectives had a rough time trying to rescue the suspect from angry residents who were baying for his blood.