Athi River residents demand probe into claims of grabbed public land

Residents of Sabaki Estate in Athi River, Machakos County, have petitioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate the alleged illegal sale of public land to private developers.

They claimed powerful people have acquired part of the land that was set aside in the 1990s by the government for the establishment of the Numerical Machining Complex, a publicly-owned motor vehicle assembly firm.

The Kanu era project flopped, leaving the land idle for years and prompting squatters to settle on it.

Camping at Athi River DCI offices for hours on Monday armed with their documents, locals claimed unknown people have acquired part of the land illegally and erected perimeter walls.

Mr Amos Kilonzi, a retired chief and a village elder, told the Nation that unscrupulous government officials have been producing fake title deeds and using them to sell the land to “powerful individuals”. Some of the documents seen by the Nation indicated that, despite the Numerical Machining Complex paying Sh114,730 in land rates to the county government per year,a portion of the land was transferred to a private entity in November 2009 for Sh12.5 million. It was later transferred to a third party on the same day for Sh200 million.

In September 2013, then Athi River DCI officer Peter Njonjo wrote to the Ministry of Lands seeking to know whether title deed LR 89699 that had been produced by someone claiming part of the property was genuine. The ministry responded via a letter indicating the title deed was not genuine.

Locals claim some rogue officers at Athi River Police Station are being used to harass and intimidate them in a well-orchestrated scheme to edge them out of the land.