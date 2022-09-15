Alleged Ngong gang leader shot dead after robbing woman

Police in Ngong, Kajiado County, on Wednesday night shot and killed a gun-toting robbery with violence suspect. An officer was injured in the confrontation.

The officers were pursuing a gang of five suspects who had robbed a woman near the Mathare slum.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects, who were using a motorcycle, were spotted entering the slum wielding a gun and other crude weapons to scare away residents who had responded to the woman’s distress call.

"The suspects stormed the slum, scaring away residents [as they ran away from] police officers who were in hot pursuit. In a moment, the entire slum was turned into a battleground. We all scampered for safety to our houses," Mr John Maina told the Nation.

Opened fire

The suspects were ordered to stop by officers who were acting on a tipoff but they opened fire and a confrontation ensued, said Kajiado North Police Commander Joakim Mecha.

One officer was stabbed with a knife and the others shot to death a 22-year-old suspect said to be the leader of the gang. The suspect had posed as a gas vendor in Mathare village.

"The five suspects wielding knives and a pistol charged towards our officers. One of them stabbed one officer before the other officers managed to shoot their leader, who had a toy pistol. The other four suspects escaped with gunshot wounds," Mr Mecha said.

He added that the injured officer was in a stable condition.

Criminal record

He added that the slain suspect had a criminal record.

"The slain ring leader is a known criminal. Recently, he was arrested for stabbing and robbing a female motorist of her vehicle. We are pursuing his accomplices," he added.

Residents said the gang has been terrorising Ngong residents for months and it is associated with a spate of crimes, especially in theft of motor vehicles.

Ngong has seen a surge in criminal activities.