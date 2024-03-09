80 private health facilities shut down, 27 people arrested in Kajiado

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council (KMPDC) has shut down 80 non-compliant health facilities and arrested 27 people posing as medical practitioners in Kajiado County.

The week-long crackdown by KMPDC officials, Inspectorate of Criminal Investigation officers in collaboration with the Kajiado County Health Department inspected 368 private health facilities out of a total of 428 facilities.

A total of 80 private health facilities were shut down while three facilities were partially closed until they fully comply. At least 27 people found to be masquerading as medical practitioners were arrested and detained pending their arraignment.

According to KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Kariuki, the impromptu purge was aimed at ensuring that health facilities adhere to set standards.

"The inspection was to ensure that they meet the set standard for health service delivery and the closed facilities were found to be unfit to provide medical services to Kenyans," said Dr Kariuki.

He said the council would intensify the purge across the country to ensure Kenyans get quality health services.

"We have a mandate to protect Kenyans from quacks and inadequate health facilities, we have teeth to bite and we will not relent," he added.

Mr Alex Kilowua, the Kajiado County Health Executive, urged the council to extend the crackdown to public facilities and make it a regular exercise.

"We had invited the council after members of the public complained and we want the council to extend the inspection to public facilities and make it at least quarterly," Mr Kilowua said.