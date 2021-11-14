Susan Nyambura seeks protection after husband insists she undergoes FGM

Ms Susan Nyambura with her twin sons in Kitengela town on November 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

A 28 year-old expectant woman is seeking protection after her husband allegedly insisted that she has to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

