KRA impounds 72,000 litres of contraband ethanol in Loitoktok

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have intercepted two trucks in Loitoktok in Kajiado County while transporting 72,000 litres of contraband ethanol from Tanzania.

Acting on a tipoff, the officers impounded the trucks which had fake number plates at Kimana town, some 20 kilometres from the Tarakea border point.

The lorries had both Kenyan and Tanzania number plates which the KRA officers said were being interchanged to conceal their true identities.

The driver of one of the trucks was arrested while his passengers escaped. He is being held at Loitokitok Police Station.

The two trucks had 288 drums of 250 litres each. This translated into 72,000 litres of ethanol.

Loitoktok KRA Manager Patrick Omondi said the contraband would have seen the government lose Sh35 million in taxes adding that the porous border has been promoting the trade.

“The porous Kenya-Tanzania border has been an escape route for the unscrupulous traders who smuggle ethanol. Our officers are on high alert to stop the trade," said Mr Omondi who urged traders to pay taxes.

"It's a pity to see that a few people are evading taxes yet they want the government to undertake development projects. It’s the responsibility of each Kenyan to pay taxes," he added.

Mr Omondi told Nation.Africa that KRA officers are working with a multi-agency security team to unearth the multi-million shilling ethanol racket.

On November 23, 2022, KRA officers seized 119 drums of contraband ethanol of 250 litres each. The consignment is being held at KRA Loitoktok yard.

However, a senior detective based in Loitoktok told Nation.Africa that the consignment belongs to a former senior government official.