‘Horse Man’ wins ODM ticket in Ongata Rongai MCA race

A young man in Kajiado North who has been campaigning on a horse has won the ODM ticket to contest the Ongata Rongai ward seat in the August 9 polls.

In the run-up to the ODM primaries, Jemnyango Moses Kamalik, who dons an afro hairstyle, was the talk of the town after he was spotted several times riding a white horse as he galvanised support for his bid in the populous ward.

Mr Kamalik says he ‘borrowed’ a horse from his friend to conduct his campaigns because he did not have enough money to hire a vehicle.

The new politician addressed crowds from the back of the horse.

"I did not have money to hire a vehicle to move around. I approached a friend for the horse. I would pick it up in the morning and return it in the evening,” Mr Kamalik said.

He said that he rode the horse only for weekend campaigns.

He added that because of his unconventional transportation mode, his supporters nicknamed him ‘Horse Man’.

Wednesday’s ODM primaries in Ongata Rongai ward attracted few voters and Mr Kamalik won with 147 votes. His closest rival, Abdi Hassan, received 126 votes.

Mr Kamalik previously worked in Kitengela ward as an administrator during Governor David Nkedianye tenure.

ODM held primaries in only two of Kajiado County's five constituencies.

The party issued a direct ticket to Governor Joseph Ole Lenku to defend his seat. Nominated Senator Judy Pareno was nominated to run for senator.

Ms Jenifer Moinket will contest in the woman rep race.