‘Handshake’ politics trigger shifting alliances in Kajiado County

Joseph ole Lenku

Governor Joseph ole Lenku and ODM party leader Raila Odinga address the press at Convent Hotel in Nairobi earlier this year.  


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Months to the 2022 General Election, the ongoing battle for voters’ hearts and minds has ushered in a new season of political alignments and realignments.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.