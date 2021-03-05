Jubilee retains Huruma ward seat

The newly elected Huruma ward representative Lucy Ng'endo (centre) speaks to the press after the electoral agency declared her the winner.

By  Stanley Kimunge

Jubilee Party has retained the Huruma ward seat in Uasin Gishu County after Ms Lucy Ng’endo was declared the winner. 

