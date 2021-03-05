Jubilee retains Huruma ward seat

Jubilee Party has retained the Huruma ward seat in Uasin Gishu County after Ms Lucy Ng’endo was declared the winner.

Ms Ng’endo garnered 2,498 votes ahead of Mr Peter Wanjohi of The New Democrats who got 1,147 votes in the male-dominated race.

Her election is a big win to the women in the county. She becomes the second elected female ward representative in the county after Kimumu’s Sarah Malel.

Mr Francis Njoroge of People Empowerment Party (PEP) got 980 votes, while Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Peter Kinuthia came fourth with 891 votes in the election that was marred with low voter turnout.

The race attracted 13 candidates from 11 political parties and two independent candidates. Sammy Maathai, an independent candidate got 250, ODM’s Andrew Ouma had 174 votes, Michael Omollo of The National Vision Party (164) and Nechu Saina of Amani National congress (82).

Ms Ng’endo, is the widow of former Huruma MCA Peter Kiiru Chomba, who died at an Eldoret hospital after developing breathing complications late last year.

The MCA-elect thanked the voters for choosing her and vowed to continue with the developmental projects initiated by her late husband.

“We can only have one leader at a time and it is time to unite....I want to appeal to my competitors to join me in developing our ward. I also assure that I will serve all the voters in our great ward and deliver on all the promises I made during the campaigns,” said Ms Ngendo.