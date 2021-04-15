Joy as MTRH medics remove massive tumour from woman’s face

A Bungoma woman can now afford a smile after a team of medical specialists at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital successfully removed a massive tumour from her face in a four-hour surgical operation.

Beatrice Nanjala Makokha, 68, was diagnosed with a growth on her face and had been referred from Bungoma County Hospital to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) last Thursday.

The benign tumour had compressed the eye resulting in the patient losing her vision on one eye, according to specialists.

Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr Francis Thuku, one of the specialists in the operation, said that the growth was a non-cancerous benign tumour, a rare condition that is common among children.

“It starts as a small swelling and progresses to huge growth but we have never seen such size. We encourage patients to seek medical attention early,” said the medic.

A team of medics with different specialities managed to remove a huge cystic growth from the right side of the face, involving the eye, frontal bone, ethmoid and frontal sinus.

According to the health facility, the mass had three litres of dermoid fluid, which luckily did not involve the brain.

Her face was successfully closed with a dura patch and cranium mesh.

MTRH’s chief executive officer Dr Wilson Aruasa said that the woman had a history of progressive right facial swelling over many years and visited several other health facilities.

A team of medics with different specialities managed to remove a huge cystic growth from the right side of the face, involving the eye, frontal bone, ethmoid and frontal sinus. Photo credit: MTRH

Multi-disciplinary team

“Upon her arrival, we had a multi-disciplinary team attend to her. They did a couple of blood tests including Full Blood Count, Group & Crossmatch and a Head CT scan using our state-of-the-art 128 slice CT scan. Her SARS-Cov-2 PCR test was negative. She was scheduled for a multi-disciplinary surgery, which was done on Monday,” said Dr Aruasa.

Dr Thuku urged the members of the public not to fear seeking medical attention at the health facilities to prevent complications.

“We would like to urge patients to seek medical attention early whether the growth is painful or painless. Not all growth is cancerous because she would have lost her life long ago. The patient informed us she stayed with it for many years because she said that she only went to the health facility once, 25 years ago,” said Dr Thuku.

Harvard Medical School describes cysts as sacs or capsules that form in the skin or inside the body that may contain fluid or semisolid material.

“Although cysts can appear anywhere in the body, most frequently they live in the skin, ovaries, breasts or kidneys. Most cysts are not cancerous,” their report indicates.

Dr Aruasa said that the patient will rest before being discharged from the health facility in a couple of days.

“We will keep treating her until she heals well to be discharged home perhaps after a week or hospital recuperation,” he added.