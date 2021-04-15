Joy as MTRH medics remove massive tumour from woman’s face

Before and after: Beatrice Nanjala Makokha, 68, was diagnosed with a growth on her face and had been referred from Bungoma County Hospital to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) last Thursday.

Photo credit: MTRH

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Bungoma woman can now afford a smile after a team of medical specialists at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital successfully removed a massive tumour from her face in a four-hour surgical operation.

