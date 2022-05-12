Jail him until I die, mother begs court on abusive son

A woman shocked an Eldoret court yesterday after she begged it to jail her son until the day she dies.

Ms Selly Rotich was in tears as she narrated to Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya how their only child has been subjecting the family to torture.

Ms Rotich said her son, Nelson Kiptoo Limo, 33, has been beating her and her husband, forcing the father to flee the home on several occasions.

She told the court that despite the son serving a jail term of more than two years for assaulting them, he did not change. She begged the court not to release him until her death, so that she can live in peace.

Enjoy peace

“I beg this court not to release this boy, my life is in danger due to frequent threats and attack from the accused. I desire the accused to remain in jail until our deaths for us to enjoy peace. If he is released before our deaths, he is going to kill us,” Ms Rotich told the court.

Persistent assaults and threats from the son had forced his 60-year-old father to flee to Mombasa. The son had also intimidated neighbours into keeping off their homestead, making it hard for the parents to be rescued whenever he attacks, said Ms Rotich.

The distressed mother was addressing the court during plea taking in the case where Mr Limo has been charged with threatening to kill his mother while armed with a panga.

The court heard that on April 23, at Lemok village in Kapseret sub-county of Uasin Gishu County, he threatened to kill his mother and any witnesses to the killing.

The accused denied the charge.

Probation report

Responding to the plea raised by the mother, the magistrate ordered a probation report before she can determine whether or not Mr Rotich can be released on bond.

“I have heard your concerns as a parent and this court cannot make a decision to deny the accused bond before receiving a probation report,” said the magistrate.

On the request to jail the accused indefinitely, the court directed his mother to raise the matter during the hearing of the case.