Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Ivy Wangechi murder case: Suspect demanded money he allegedly spent on victim, court told

An undated photo of Ivy Wangechi who was killed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on April 9, 2019, by former schoolmate Naftali Njahi Kinuthia. 

Photo credit: File
logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

A man charged with killing of Moi University student Ivy Wangechi three years ago had demanded a refund of Sh200,000 that he allegedly had spent on her after she refused to give in to his love advances, an Eldoret court was told.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.