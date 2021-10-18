Youths in agribusiness urged to take up loans to boost ventures

Isiolo County Agribiz Programme Manager Eric Chweya addresses journalists in Isiolo town on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Youths in agribusiness in Isiolo County have been urged to apply for grants and loans to improve their ventures.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.