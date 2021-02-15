Why Isiolo leaders snubbed DP William Ruto's fundraiser

The split among leaders in Isiolo County over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) played out during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit on Saturday for a fundraiser in Ngaremara that was attended by only two elected leaders.

The Nation is aware that the BBI politics, which has split the county leaders into two factions, with Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa being the only one opposed to the constitutional amendments, made a majority of the leaders snub the funds drive in aid of 70 local churches.

Only Ms Jaldesa, who had invited Dr Ruto to the fundraiser and Ngaremara MCA Ekwam Teru, who was elected as an independent candidate, were present at the event held at Kiwanja area.

Sixteen MCAs, Governor Mohamed Kuti, Deputy Governor Issa Abdi, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake, Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Hussein Roba, MPs Hassan Odha (Isiolo North) and Abdi Koropu (Isiolo South) gave the event a wide berth.

DP William Ruto and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga at Kiwanja in Ngaremara, Isiolo County on February 13, 2021 during a fundraiser for churches. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Wheelbarrows ideology

And, while some of the leaders the Nation spoke to said they skipped the event because they were opposed to the deputy president’s ''Hustler Nation'' and wheelbarrows ideology, a majority of them said they “could not attend an event convened by a leader who has been demeaning them”.

A big number of leaders, including MPs, said they were not invited to the event while some MCAs said they did not attend the event due to Ms Jaldesa’s repeated attacks on the Isiolo County Assembly representatives.

While the DP went on with the event, which was attended by 15 MPs — among them five from Turkana, three from Meru and two from Marsabit — the MCAs were holed up in a meeting discussing the BBI Bill about 13km away.

Not invited

Burat MCA Yarrow Hassan said ward reps were not invited to the event and that being a political one, most of them could not attend as they were of a different opinion to that of the deputy president.

“Most of my colleagues are offended by the manner in which the woman rep has been disrespecting and attacking us by calling us “dabarsa” (those who pass everything in the county assembly).

“But, had we been invited, we would have skipped it because a majority of us do not support the Hustler narrative,” the Jubilee MCA said.

Ms Halake, too, said she was not invited and “that is why I did not attend the event”.

The legislator said the constitutional amendments will assist in tackling graft, end violence during elections and give a right to Kenyans from any part of the country to ascend to the top leadership positions.

“How does Isiolo lose when the allocation will be increased from 15 to 35 per cent and one of our constituencies that is open to revision is secured?” she asked in a clear swipe at Ms Jaldesa who has been saying that Isiolo will lose close to a billion shillings if BBI is implemented.

Ms Halake rubbished Dr Ruto’s Hustler narrative, saying it is divisive, likely to cause class wars and raise political temperatures in the country.

Opposing BBI

She said it is unfortunate that the deputy president, who opposed the current Constitution in 2010, is opposing the BBI which, she said, will take the country to the next level.

“They are only pretending to fight for Kenyans by calling themselves ‘hustlers’, whereas they fly in sophisticated aircraft, and [then] talk of wheelbarrows.

“They want to hoodwink Kenyans that they are fighting for them while they are doing so for their own selfish gains,” the lawmaker said as she hit out at the Tangatanga brigade.

Senator Dullo has several times said that Isiolo County cannot afford to be outside the government and rallied the local residents to support the proposed constitutional changes.

Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar — representing youth — and who is supporting BBI, said she was not invited to Dr Ruto’s fundraiser.

The Burat Ward representative voiced the MCAs’ support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Big Four agenda.

Mr Hassan said they will scrutinise the BBI report and take residents' views before debating it on Tuesday.

“No one should lie to you that Isiolo residents are opposing BBI. We will take their suggestions before making our final decision on Tuesday,” he told the Nation.

Solidly behind Uhuru

He said they are solidly behind the Head of State and that they are focused on delivering to their electorate and not politicking.

The frosty relationship between President Kenyatta and his deputy, Ms Abshiro said, could affect Jubilee administration’s development agenda, adding that it is unfortunate that Dr Ruto remains silent as his lieutenants continue to attack his boss.

“If you do not respect Uhuru in person, respect the presidency. It is sad that Tangatanga leaders have been abusing the President even in Parliament yet the DP does not tell them to stop the attacks,” she said.

Amid calls to quit the government for his apparent rebellion against the President, DP Ruto, during the fundraiser, said he will not resign but will continue working with the Head of State to ensure realisation of their shared agenda and vision for Kenyans.

The deputy president was, however, heckled by youths in Isiolo town who chanted pro-BBI slogans, forcing him to cut short his speech.