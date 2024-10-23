Why Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo is in Senate panel’s bad books

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo will now face the Senate plenary instead of committees over issues raised concerning the running of the county government, a first since the advent of devolution.

The Senate Committee on Finance and Budget referred Governor Guyo’s case to the committee of the whole House.

Last week, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi had directed committees — which the governor failed to appear before after being summoned — to write to the Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to arrest and produce him before the panels.

The first-term governor did not convince senators when he explained why he did not honour summons by the committee to respond to concerns raised by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Even after being fined Sh500,000 for failing to honour a previous summon, session chairperson Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki referred the matter to the plenary after the meeting was adjourned prematurely due to late submission of documents.

Governor Guyo was to explain how the county’s budget was utilised as well as shed light on the pending bills.

Full plenary

“The issues will now be referred to full plenary and a date will be set for the hearing but for now, you are fined Sh500,000 for not honouring our summons,” said Mr Faki.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka prompted the move to refer the governor to the plenary to respond to concerns raised by Senator Dullo.

“Let the governor appear before the committee of the full House so that we can interrogate all the matters touching on Isiolo County,” said Mr Onyonka.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale castigated Governor Guyo for acting with impunity.

“The level of impunity you have demonstrated towards the senate will fall on you one day. We will not allow you to treat Isiolo County like your private property or a fiefdom. Apologise and subject yourself to accountability,” said the Senate Majority Whip.

The committee was incensed after the governor said that he did not honour a summon on August 8 because of the Gen Z protests. Earlier, he had said in a letter to the committee that he was attending an investment conference in Isiolo.

Mr Guyo also told the committee that some of the issues brought before them had been canvassed in other committees, further infuriating the senators.

“You are now treating us to two different versions of your story. Stop looking for excuses which will not help you,” said Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

Senator Faki said the committee will not proceed after the county government submitted its responses on the day of the meeting against a requirement of at least seven days before a meeting.

“We summoned you on August 8 but you did not appear. Further, you only submitted your responses this morning and we are not able to interrogate them,” he said.

Gen Z protests

“I raised the statements in January and the concerns are still valid. Why has the governor refused to appear or submit his responses before the committee? asked Senator Faki.

However, Governor Guyo clarified that he did not miss the summon on purpose but was attending an investment conference. He said the Gen Z protests scared away county employees who were supposed to help him respond to questions.

The governor apologised to the committee for skipping the session, but the panel did not find it convincing.

“I don’t think the governor has satisfied this committee with his responses. He should be fined Sh500,000 for not honouring our summons,” said Mr Khalwale.

Governor Guyo, nonetheless, accused the committee of being used by Senator Dullo whom he complained of seeking multiple statements regarding his administration, a move that requires him to appear before nearly all the Senate committees.

“Senator Dullo is a liar par excellence. She cannot be using the Senate to micromanage affairs of Isiolo County government,” said Mr Guyo.