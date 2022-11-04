Why completing the Isiolo abattoir will take more time

Livestock farmers will wait longer for the Isiolo export abattoir to start operating, after Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo announced that it will be completed in seven months’ time.

The previous administration Mohamed Kuti had said in June, for the fourth time in three years, that the slaughterhouse, into which more than Sh1 billion has been pumped and whose construction started 15 years ago, would be completed by December.

Failure by the two previous regimes of Dr Kuti and pioneer governor Godana Doyo to complete it has dashed the hopes of livestock farmers. The abattoir will have the capacity to process 1,000 goats, 200 cows and 100 camels daily.

Located on the Isiolo-Oldonyiro road and about eight kilometres from Isiolo town, the slaughterhouse is among four built and funded under the State’s Vision 2030 economic stimulus programme, alongside those in West Pokot, Garissa and Wajir.

Handed over to the first county government in 2014, the project was to be completed two years later but delayed due to poor workmanship and financial constraints.

Shortly after he was elected in August 2017, Dr Kuti said the project was 60 percent complete and needed only Sh300 million for final works that included modification to international standards.

The former minister of Livestock during Mwai Kibaki’s era announced two years later, in September 2019, that his administration had secured an investor who would complete the abattoir by May 2020 in collaboration with the county.

“We have engaged an investor with market network and expertise to partner with my administration to complete the facility in eight months,” Dr Kuti said at the time when he inspected the abattoir with a delegation from the office of the President.

A transaction adviser from the Kenya Marketing Council was to help the county government negotiate with the investor.

The county government, Dr Kuti said at the time, had allocated funds for building an ablution block, access roads, a laboratory and refrigeration containers, though he did not share the total amount to be spent.

Two months earlier, a delegation from the World Bank toured the facility alongside those in Marsabit, Garissa and Wajir to establish which one had been completed so that funding could be provided to finalise pending works.

Procurement issues

In July 2020, two months past the earlier deadline, the county government blamed the delayed opening of the abattoir on procurement issues allegedly caused by Covid-19 pandemic, with officials assuring the public that it would be completed seven months later (in February 2021).

“Modifications to international standards are ongoing and we expect it up and running by February 2021,” former Isiolo Agriculture executive Lawrence Mwongela told the Nation in July 2020.

Despite landing Sh800 million in World Bank funding for equipment the same year, most of the equipment, including refrigerators, rollers, cutting and washing machines, and chillers had not been purchased and modifications had not been done nearly three years later.

Its delayed completion continues to expose pastoralists, who account for 70 percent of the county’s economy, to exploitation by middlemen, who buy their livestock at throwaway prices.

Isiolo Export Abattoir whose completion has delayed for years. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

Early last year, when it was supposed to have been completed, public participation forums were held across Isiolo’s 10 wards as the county sought to get views from residents on whether the facility should be run by the county or a private investor.

The sessions, according to sources, were prompted by protests from some residents and local leaders over what they alleged were plans by the county to manage the facility after its completion.

Most residents said they wanted the facility operated by a private investor as the county lacked the expertise to run it and maximise its capacity. They also insisted that the selected company must prioritise employing locals and buying livestock locally.

Short-term

During the sessions local youths were also advised to take short-term courses in animal health and meat processing to benefit from the abattoir, which will offer a reliable market to livestock farmers and provide meat for export to Middle East countries.

In September last year, SCIP engineering group, the selected consultant, revised the abattoir’s structural design for the feed lot and drainage system. The revised designs were submitted to the county.

Operations “will commence next month (October 2021) after we identify an investor,” Dr Mwongela said after receiving the updated designs from the South Africa-based company.

County Project officer Julius Githinji told the Nation four months ago that the delay was due to procurement issues and assured the public that the abattoir would be completed by December this year.

He said a private investor, Y&I, in a joint venture with Cantek, had been identified to run the facility and that the World Bank had approved final works on the ablution block, purchase of equipment and rehabilitation of the drainage system and other minor works.

Modus operandi

The tendering, he said, was to run concurrently with negotiations between the county and the investor on the modus operandi, which was supposed to be completed by July this year.

“Structural designs have already been done. The adverts will run for a month and tender opening, evaluation and award to take about two months … It should be up and running between October and November this year,” Dr Githinji said in June.

Documents seen by the Nation show that after entering an agreement with the county government, the private investor will operate and manage the facility as a private venture, pay agreed fees to the county, support the local community in promoting livestock marketing and employ locals.

When the agreement expires, the company will hand over the facility to the county government in proper working condition.

Dr Githinji said the agreement, including the duration the investor will manage the facility and how much will be earned in revenues would be shared, saying the abattoir will leverage Isiolo International Airport to export meat products.

Once completed, the abattoir will employ 80 people directly and benefit over 20,000 livelihoods. It is expected to raise an estimated Sh400 million in revenues in seven years, the Nation has established.

Under Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture, the county government has completed a feedlot, with works on an animal cleaning area underway, according to sources.

A feedlot is an intensive feeding programme that helps fatten emaciated animals on the brink of death to gain internationally accepted weight before slaughter.

While last month’s announcement by Governor Guyo that the abattoir would be completed by May 2023 was expected to be warmly received by residents, many are skeptical.

Mr James Ewoton, a livestock farmer, alleged deliberate plans by the leaders to delay the project for political reasons, saying it was long overdue.

“We are tired of empty promises and want the new governor to keep his word. His predecessor promised several times to complete it but did nothing,” he said.

Hussein Golicha, a herder, said they had run out of patience due to past empty promises.

“We wonder why the abattoir is taking seven months while previously we heard county officials say it was in an advanced stage of completion. We want it expedited,” Mr Golicha said.

During Mashujaa Day celebrations, Governor Guyo said completing the facility will transform the livestock sector, adding that a service provider “would begin equipping the abattoir”.

“If all factors remain constant, the abattoir will open its doors in May next year,” he said.