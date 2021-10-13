Over 2,000 Isiolo households benefit from WFP anti-hunger scheme

Locust invasion

A farmer walks in his farm amid an invasion by a swarm of locusts in january 2021.  Over 2,000 households in Isiolo have benefited from the World Food Programme’s cash transfer programme.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

When swarms of desert locusts invaded northern Kenya counties two years ago, devouring crops and vegetation, the livelihoods of a majority of the predominantly pastoralist residents were threatened.

