Court detains two over Sh6.9m theft at Isiolo army barracks

Isiolo Law Courts

Isiolo Law Courts where two people suspected to be behind the loss of Sh6.9 million from military barracks were brought on January 27, 2022. They were detained for 14 days to allow investigations to be concluded.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A court has allowed detectives to detain for 14 days two civilian employees of military camps at the Isiolo’s 78 Tank Battalion and School of Artillery (SOA) accused of stealing Sh6.9 million at the barracks.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.