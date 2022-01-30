Court detains two over Sh6.9m theft at Isiolo army barracks

A court has allowed detectives to detain for 14 days two civilian employees of military camps at the Isiolo’s 78 Tank Battalion and School of Artillery (SOA) accused of stealing Sh6.9 million at the barracks.

Peterson Kariuki Mbita and Boniface Kimathi Kinyua, both in charge of beer the store, at the Defence Forces Canteen Organisation (Defco), have been implicated in the loss of Sh6,939,212 physical stock and stock cash on diverse dates between January last year and January 25, 2022.

The duo was arrested Tuesday last week after an audit by a team from Defco headquarters established that they were responsible for the loss which they reportedly did not explain how it happened and were detained at Isiolo Police Station vide OB No 72/25/01/2022.

“Preliminary audit report indicated that Mr Kariuki was responsible for loss of Sh6, 637, 953 while Mr Kimathi could not account for Sh301,259 in form of physical stock and stock cash,” a document seen by the Nation and presented in court read.

Detectives believe the two suspects manipulated the Oracle Electronic Business Suite system used at the canteen to facilitate the theft with proceeds suspected to have been wired to their relatives’ bank accounts.

When they were brought before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi on Thursday, the sleuths, under a miscellaneous application, sought more time to complete the investigation and opposed their release on grounds that they were flight risk.

Maximum jail term

They are likely to be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and stealing by servant offences which jointly attract a maximum jail term of 12 years.

The investigators want to, among others, arrest more accomplices, recover stolen cash and audit the books operated by the pair and the electronic system after which experts from the Cyber Crime Unit will prepare a report.

Corporal Joseph Kibet the investigating officer, told the court that extra time is needed for them to extensively interrogate the suspects over arising queries.

“The auditors need to do thorough analysis of the audit books to conclusively establish the total cash stolen,” Mr Kibet told the court.

Detectives suspect the stolen money has been kept or transacted in several banks and Safaricom accounts operated by the accused persons’ relatives.

The court allowed the custodial application and ordered their detainment at Isiolo Police Station until February 10 when the case will be mentioned.