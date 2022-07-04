Police in Isiolo arrest three suspects linked to KWS officer’s killing

Police in Isiolo are holding three suspects linked to the Friday night killing of a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer in Oldonyiro.

The assailants raided the KWS field station and shot at the officer, killing him and injuring his colleague who is nursing gunshot wounds at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital. The officers were attacked as they prepared supper at the staff quarters around 9pm.

The criminals, suspected to have come from neighbouring Laikipia County, also broke into an armoury and stole four firearms and assorted rounds of ammunition. One of the rifles was later recovered later.

Isiolo County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the three suspects will be arraigned after investigations are completed.

“They are being questioned and will be arraigned if found to have been in any way linked to the incident,” Mr Barua said.

The police boss said a joint operation by security teams from Isiolo and Laikipia will continue until the criminals are arrested and the stolen firearms recovered.

Police suspect some residents could have colluded with the criminals by providing them with intelligence reports.

The incident comes five months after armed bandits raided Loruko Police Post and gunned down a police officer before walking away with two rifles loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition.

The criminals struck while only two of the nine officers attached to the police post were around.

Constable Francis Njeru was shot dead when his colleague had gone to make a call at a nearby primary school several meters from the post.

Over 20 people have been killed in banditry attacks in the last three months with residents questioning the government’s ability to effectively deal with lawlessness.